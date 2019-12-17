The Fort Calhoun girls basketball team outscored Douglas County West 9-7 during the fourth period Friday, but lost at home 46-25.
The Pioneers fell behind 16-4 through one period and 26-10 through two before dropping to 0-4. Kinsley Wimer led her team with 11 points, while Kennedy Bradburn had eight.
The visiting Falcons (2-2 overall), meanwhile, were led by Ellie McCarville's 24 points. She scored 10 first-half points before adding 14 during the second.
Fort Calhoun next plays Friday at Wahoo. The game tips off at approximately 6 p.m.
