The eighth-seeded Fort Calhoun girls basketball team was unable to upset the No. 1 Rockets on Monday at Syracuse High School.
The home squad topped the Pioneers 48-29 to advance to the semifinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament, while coach Allie Schleifer's squad dropped to the consolation round.
Lily Vollertsen led the Rockets with a game-high 18 points, but Fort Calhoun's Kinsley Wimer was not far behind with 15, including five from the foul line. The lead Pioneer also pulled down six rebounds, while Kennedy Bradburn had five to go with her five points.
FCHS' Mackenzie Hansen, Abbie Anderson and Tessa Skelton added three points apiece as their team fell to 3-13 this season.
