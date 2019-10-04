The Fort Calhoun girls and the Arlington boys were Washington County's lead cross-country teams as the Pioneers, Eagles and Blair Bears competed Monday at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invitational.
The two teams earned top 10 finishes in the meet, commonly referred to as a “state preview.” BHS' Mary Roskens, meanwhile, earned the top individual county finish.
Fort Calhoun girls earn 9th
A tight pack helped the Fort Calhoun girls earn ninth in Class C in Kearney.
Tessa Skelton was 49th in 24:25.6, while Savannah Lukasiewicz, Dala Drowne and Kelsie Premer finished 53rd, 54th and 58th. Premer clocked in at 24:36.3, less than 12 seconds shy of Skelton's time.
Senior Morgan Miller was 84th in 26:16.7.
In the boys' race, the Pioneers' John McKennan was 61st in 19:56.2. Lance Olberding was 81st, Ely Olberding was 102 and Luke Gustafson was 121st as Fort Calhoun earned 18th out of 34 Class C teams.
Kubat leads AHS boys in Kearney
Noah Kubat and the Arlington boys cross-country team earned top 10 finishes in Kearney.
The senior was eighth in Class C, while the Eagles were ninth at the annual meet. Kubat's finish came in 18:11.4.
Alex Luttig, meanwhile, took 45th in 19:27.5 for Arlington coach Michaela Curran. Sam Kubat was 51st and Colby Grefe was 72nd out of 313 runners. Noah Hoffschneider took 144th, Barrett Nielsen was 148th and Sebastyen Taylor was 184th at Kearney Country Club.
Roskens leads Blair XC
Both Blair teams in Kearney earned 12th in Class B, while Roskens was seventh. She finished seventh in 21:38.4, just 1:35 behind first-place Chelsey Espinosa of Hastings.
“Mary ran very well today. I was impressed with her resolve on a very hot day to run,” Blair coach Darren Harsin said. “The rest of the performances, overall, were very disappointing. For having run as well as we did last Thursday at Lincoln North Star, we didn't show well at all today at Kearney.”
The Bears' Lillian Knudtson (62nd), Emily Lamoureux (77th) and Grace Galbraith (78th) followed. Knudtson clocked in at 24:39.4.
Zac Boswell, meanwhile, led the Blair boys with a 45th-place finish in 19:05. Aiden Klanderud was 48th, Aiden Klanderud was 48th and Jacob Rupp was 59th.
Busy Bears senior Sam Lueders took the race off after running Saturday at the Rim Rock Farm Classic hosted by the University of Kansas. He finished fifth overall in 16:08 at the high-profile race. Runners from six states participated.
“(Sam) benefitted much more by running against that quality of competition down there than he would have at UNK today,” Harsin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.