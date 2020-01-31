The Fort Calhoun boys basketball team led by nine points at one point during the fourth period of Tuesday's Nebraska Capitol Conference (NCC) Tournament game at Platteview High School.
After that, though, things didn't go the Pioneers way. Missed “bunnies” and free throws, and foul calls, added up, FCHS coach TJ O'Connor said.
The Trojans won 48-45 with a 21-13 final quarter. They advanced to the NCC semifinals, while the Pioneers will have a home consolation game tonight against Syracuse at 6 p.m.
Brant Hilzendeger led Fort Calhoun with 12 points, while both Carsen Schwarz and Grant Halford tallied 10.
Platteview, which shot 10-for-13 from the foul line and had eight made free throws in the fourth, was led by Connor Millikan's 23 points. The Trojans also had eight made 3-pointers to the Pioneers' one — which was scored by Schwarz.
The loss dropped Fort Calhoun to 9-7, while Class B Platteview improved to 8-6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.