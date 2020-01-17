A Louisville 3-pointer forced Tuesday's game into overtime, but foul shots earned the Fort Calhoun boys basketball team a 55-52 road victory.
Brant Hilzendeger, Zane Schwarz and Kaden Therkildsen combined to go 5-for-6 from the free throw line during the extra period to push the Pioneers to 6-5.
Schwarz's makes came with just 7.6 seconds remaining. He finished with 17 total points, while Hilzendeger scored a team-high 19. Together, they went 14-of-16 from the foul line.
As a team, Fort Calhoun was 20-25 from the charity stripe, while Lousiville was 7-for-10. The Pioneers knocked down just one 3-pointer, while the Lions had seven in defeat.
Grant Halford added 10 points for coach TJ O'Connor's victorious squad, which hosted Weeping Water on Thursday, but will travel to Yutan on Saturday. The weekend game begins at approximately 4 p.m.
FORT CALHOUN 55, LOUISVILLE 52, OT
Fort Calhoun (6-5) 9 13 11 17 5 — 55
Louisville (4-8) 11 12 12 15 2 — 52
Scoring: Fort Calhoun — Brant Hilzendeger 19, Zane Schwarz 17, Grant Halford 10, Kaden Therkildsen 4, Carsen Schwarz 4, Tyler Strauss 1.
Louisville — Caleb Hrabik 16, Sam Ahl 8, Tyler Mackling 7, Coby Buettner 7, Eric Heard 6, Harrison Klein 5, Jake Renner 2.
Girls fall in tight road contest
Tessa Skelton's third-quarter layup tied Fort Calhoun's Tuesday girls basketball game at Louisville.
It pulled the Pioneers even, 30-30, but did not lead to a victory. The Lions earned that, outscoring FCHS 16-8 the rest of the way for a 46-38 win.
The loss dropped the Pioneers to 1-9, while Louisville improved to 6-8.
Senior Kinsley Wimer led coach Allie Schleifer's team with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Another 12th-grader, Kennedy Bradburn, notched 10 points to go with her six boards.
Skelton added seven points in defeat, while Mackenzie Hansen had six. The Pioneers each notched one of the their team's two 3-pointers.
LOUISVILLE 46, FORT CALHOUN 38
Fort Calhoun (1-9) 8 16 10 4 — 38
Louisville (6-8) 12 17 10 7 — 46
Scoring: Fort Calhoun — Kinsley Wimer 13, Kennedy Bradburn 10, Tessa Skelton 7, Mackenzie Hansen 6, Rianna Wells 2.
Louisville — Mckenzie Norris 16, Faye Jacobsen 11, Skyler Pollock 5, Jaylin Gaston 4, Lea Kalkowski 4, Brooke Smith 2, Lauren Votta 2, Erin Stohlmann 2.
