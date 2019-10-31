Pheasant season brings 1st Upland Slam completions
Nebraska's pheasant and northern bobwhite hunting seasons opened Saturday, allowing 15 hunters to complete the Upland Slam in their first opportunity, according to Nebraska Game and Parks.
To complete the Slam challenge, hunters must harvest all four upland bird species in Nebraska — ring-neck pheasant, sharp-tailed grouse, greater prairie-chicken and northern bobwhite. The grouse and chicken seasons opened Sept. 1, making a pheasant and northern bobwhite the last two birds on those 15 hunters' list.
Game and Parks reports that 162 hunters have harvested at least one bird in the Upland Slam. Those hunters are from Nebraska, but also Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kentucky, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin. In 2018, just 140 hunters from 10 states completed the challenge.
Upland Slam finishers receive official certificates and pins. They can also win prizes from Pheasants and Quails Forever. For more information, go online to outdoornebraska.org/UplandSlam.
County Pheasants Forever chapter to host informal event
Washington County's Pheasants Forever chapter is hosting a Nov. 7 informal event in Blair to answer questions and introduce its members to the community.
The 7 to 9 p.m. event — “Beers for the Birds and the Bees” — will take place at Jake's Sports Bar and Grill. There will be no formal agenda, County Pheasants Forever President Brian Smith said, but longtime members, an Eastern Nebraska Pheasants Forever representative and one of the organization's regional biologists will be available to answer questions.
Discussion points may include how to increasing pheasant populations, pollinators and the challenges they face, and how you and Pheasants Forever can help.
Mentored youth hunt files 2019's final report
The Washington County Pheasants Forever 15th Annual Mentored Youth Pheasant Hunt took place Sept. 21 at the Blair Youth Shooting Sports range north of town.
Recently, they sent out their final report on the 2019 event.
Eight age 12-15 participants took part with 37 total volunteers helping the day take place. The young hunters took part in shooting and gun cleaning as well as safety practices and a mentored hunt. All eight took shots at ring-neck pheasants with seven successfully harvesting birds.
Retired Nebraska Game and Parks Local Conservation Officer Dan Roberts instructed youth about the state's hunting laws and how to properly ask landowner's permission to hunt on private property.
Staff reports
