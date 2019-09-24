The Pioneer mascot and lots of bubbles roused cheers and smiles from students during the third annual Walk-A-Thon fundraiser hosted by parent, teacher and student group Pioneers for Education (PFE) on Friday at Fort Calhoun Elementary.
PFE hosts the fundraiser to raise money for the school to use on educational material, technology, activities and more for students. The walk took a loop around the elementary school's surrounding neighborhood including a brief jaunt into Fort Atkinson.
"It's great to see all the parents come out to be with their kids," PFE president Denise Work said. "It's great to see all of the community support."
PFE hoped to raise $14,000 this year after the event raised around $11,000 last year. By the start of the walk, the group had raised $12,594, Work said, but that didn't count the donations that came in the day of the fundraiser.
New to this year's walk was a coin drive, Work said, with a bucket in each classroom for students and others to drop change into. Students then guessed how much money the class raised at the end of the three-day drive.
With the money raised, Work said PFE hopes to add to current elementary educational programming and activities while hopefully providing new activities and learning opportunities for kids. She encouraged Fort Calhoun families to get involved with the group to share perspectives and ideas that benefit all students.
"The more families we have the more input we have to be creative and do new things for our kids," Work said. "It's all about the kids."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.