Peru State College in Peru, Neb., announced the President's and Dean's Lists for the Fall 2019 semester on Feb. 14.
Students representing Nebraska, 28 other states, Puerto Rico, the District of Columbia, and four foreign countries were on the lists.
Beau Jeffrey Peschel of Missouri Valley was named to the Dean's List in the announcement.
To make the President's List, students must have a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.
To make the Dean's List students must have a grade point average between 3.50 and 3.99 for the semester, have completed at least 12 graded credit hours during the past semester, have no incomplete grades for the semester and be seeking their first degree.
