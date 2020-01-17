The Council Bluffs Public Library will present two different programs on legal topics in January.
On Tuesday, Jan. 21, at 5:30 p.m., the library will present a live-stream of the People’s Law School Basics of Buying and Selling a Home.
If your plans for 2020 involve buying or selling a home, you will want to hear the next Iowa State Bar Association live-stream of the People’s Law School.
Speaker Scott Hall, a partner at the firm of Carney & Appleby Law, will offer an overview of real estate law for homeowners. He will also discuss abstracts and mortgages, neighbors, property lines, and easements. Those watching the stream will be able to interact with Hall via online chat.
On Wednesday, Jan. 22, the library will host Iowa Legal Aid Tax Basics at noon and repeat the program at 6 p.m.
The Iowa Legal Aid’s Low-Income Taxpayer Clinic will provide general information on topics including the basics of the tax system, available tax credits, and where to find help preparing your taxes.
The LITC provides services such as free public education about the rights and responsibilities of taxpayer. They also help eligible individuals with tax issues such as past-due taxes, audits and penalties, or repayments.
If you’re experiencing a tax controversy, a staff attorney will be available after the program to help determine whether the LITC may be able to offer assistance.
The People’s Law School Live-Stream will take place in Meeting Room D. Iowa Legal Aid Tax Basics will take place in Meeting Room A. Both events are free and open to the public.
For more information, contact the library at 712-323-7553 x132. The Council Bluffs Public Library is located at 400 Willow Ave. in Council Bluffs.
