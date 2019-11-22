We’ve all heard the expression “paying it forward.” But what does that mean, exactly?
Paying it forward is a way of giving that inspires or facilitates additional giving to happen. The result is that more money is given than would have otherwise. Two great examples of paying it forward are happening within Washington County Gives Day.
Remember, Washington County Gives is one special day out of the year where the Chamber of Commerce and the Community Foundation team up to draw attention to local nonprofit organizations. These organizations have a tremendous impact on the quality of life we all enjoy in Blair, Fort Calhoun, Kennard, Herman, Washington and Arlington.
We encourage giving to local charities and make it really easy to donate online at wcnegives.org. This year, Washington County Gives Day is Dec. 3.
Have you ever donated to a cause online or otherwise, only to find that your donation is reduced by credit card and service fees? Disappointing, right? Well, one generous couple is paying it forward by covering credit card fees for all donations to participating organizations on that day. That means 100 percent of your donation will go the organization of your choice. And that’s a great reason to donate on Dec. 3.
In addition, local corporate sponsors are paying it forward by donating $500 each as bonus dollars. Each hour, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., any participating organization which receives a donation during that hour time frame goes into a drawing for a $500 bonus. So that’s another great reason to make a donation to your favorite charity on Dec. 3, and to encourage your friends to do likewise!
Those generous sponsors include:
• Taylor Oil and Taylor Quik Pik
• Cubby's
• Blair Eye Associates
• Sign Depot/Shotwell Glass
• Heartland Family Dentistry
• Fremont Electric
• Tax and Business Consultants
• McKinnis
• Hansen Chiropractic and Wellness Center
• Cargill
• Edward Jones (Kyle Acre, Craig Heuton and Don Sorensen)
• Cox Communications
Dec. 3 is your chance to maximize your contribution to your favorite local charities. Go to wcnegives.org and be generous.
Robert E. Coffey is Director of Development for the Blair Area Community Foundation, 1646 Washington Street, Blair, NE 68008. He can be reached at 402-426-2810 or rcoffey250@aol.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
