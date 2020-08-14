Born and raised in Omaha, Paul Swanson joins Enterprise Media Group as the director of sales and marketing for eight of the 12 Enterprise publications. He also will travel to Missouri Valley, Iowa, and Oakland to work with the people there on a regular basis.
“I am excited to be a part of Enterprise (Media Group) and looking forward to getting to know the business owners and service reps and the community as a whole,” he said. “I’ll be working with the account execs and publishers to come up with new and exciting advertising promotions for the community.”
Swanson graduated from the University of Nebraska at Omaha with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration. He started in the newspaper world in 1987 as an advertising representative for the Bellevue Leader.
“Over the years, my roles increased from advertising manager to advertising director, special projects manager to general manager of Suburban Newspapers, which is the weekly newspaper division of the Omaha World-Herald,” he said. “It included five community newspapers — four in Sarpy County and one in Douglas County.”
Swanson is married to Katrina, a professional artist, and has two children — son, Shane, 16, and daughter, Liberty, 14. He is active in the Bellevue-Offutt Kiwanis Club, a past board chair of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce and Midtown Business Association in Omaha.
