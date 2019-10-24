Compassion International, which works to release children from poverty globally, will bring its “The Compassion Journey” event to Blair.
The event will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 1-2 and noon to 5 p.m. Nov. 3 at PassageWay Church, which is located in the Central Court gym, 451 S. 16th St.
The event will educate visitors about the realities of life in extreme poverty, provide an opportunity to experience elements of another culture and a chance for visitors to discuss the experience through break-out style discussions.
Visitors will be invited on a self-guided journey where they will be immersed in the daily life of Kevin, a child sponsored by Compassion International, who is growing up under the weight of poverty in Kenya.
The experience includes a 1,000 square foot exhibit featuring interactive elements highlighting the challenging circumstances Kevin faces around food security, education, shelter and safety as well as the help and hope that Compassion provides through the sponsorship program.
The event is free and was created with families in mind, so children are welcome. Visitors are encouraged to register for a time to attend and find more information about the event at journey.compassion.com.
