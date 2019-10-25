CJ Heaton, assistant superintendent for the cemetery and parks with the City of Blair, is completing his masters in public administration.
Fir his thesis, he is researching the importance that parks provide to a community, beyond a simple financial impact, and looking at the value and intrinsic benefits they bring to a community.
For part of the project, Heaton is conducting a survey of Blair residents to gain their thoughts on what they value about parks in Blair.
To take the survey, click here: https://unomaha.az1.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9n0RbeuKsWFGYwB
