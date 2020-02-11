A Parents Night Out Babysitting Service is being offered on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, from 6-10 p.m., at Grace Community Fellowship, 300 E. Erie St. in Missouri Valley.
Sign-up is required by Wednesday, Feb. 12, by calling 712-642-5995. Leave a message with your name, phone number, and the number and ages of children. A sign-up sheet is also available in the church’s foyer. A meal will be provided.
Cost of the Valentine’s Day babysitting service is a free-will donation with money raised going to help fund a mission trip by The Refuge High School Group.
