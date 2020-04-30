Things continue to change as far as plans for graduation day in Arlington.
The pending parade on graduation day May 17 will not take place, Arlington High School Principal Aaron Pfingsten said.
There is not a specific plan in place at the moment, but seniors will receive their diplomas that day in some way, shape or form.
"We are finalizing what our plan is with that and we've received guidance. It's all pending approval of our local law enforcement agency and Three Rivers Health Department," Pfingsten previously told the Citizen.
Pfingsten said the administration is still wanting to provide families and seniors a traditional graduation and are looking at 1 p.m. July 19 at the school.
