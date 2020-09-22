The Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District is seeking feedback from Washington County farm owner-operators on a new incentives program for farmstead improvements and agricultural enhancements.
The program is intended be a flagship example of conservation-based water quality improvement for the state of Nebraska by reversing watershed impairment in the Papillion Creek Watershed through the reduction of nutrient, sediment, and E. coli loading.
“The best way to make this incentives program truly beneficial to farmers is to collaborate directly with them,” said Kyle Madsen, watershed coordinator for the Papio NRD. “We want their help in devising incentives they find attractive to implement water quality improvement practices throughout the watershed.”
Madsen says the next few months will be devoted to gathering public feedback necessary to develop a comprehensive and successful program.
Special incentives are available to stakeholders in various parts of Washington County for the following practices/improvements:
• Septic system upgrades/replacements
• General Conservation Reserve Program
• Pollinator planting
• Riparian buffer/filter strips
• Sediment control basins
• Wet detention basins
• Livestock exclusion areas
• Cover crops
• Terraces
Grant funding for the program is provided by the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The program will be available through December 2022.
For questions and information on eligibility, contact Madsen at 402-350-3695 or kmadsen@papionrd.org.
