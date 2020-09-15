At its Sept. 10 meeting, the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District (PMRNRD) Board of Directors voted to approve the 2021 general operating budget that includes a decrease in the property tax levy.
“It is our civic duty to save taxpayer dollars and we are proud the district’s property tax levy will decrease again this year,” said John Winkler, general manager of the PMRNRD. “For 15 out of 16 years, the District has either decreased or kept the tax levy the same.”
The budget calls for a property tax levy of 0.036490 per $100 of assessed valuation, which means a homeowner with property valued at $100,000 would pay a total of $36.49 or 3.04 cents a month in property taxes next year to support PMRNRD projects. The budget calls for an estimated $27 million in revenue from the NRD’s property tax levy. The total operating budget is estimated at $75.5 million.
The PMRNRD's property tax levy amounts to less than two percent of a homeowner’s total property tax bill who lives within the District’s six-county area. The levy is based on an estimated 7.06% increase in valuations across the district, which includes all of Sarpy, Douglas, Washington and Dakota counties, plus the eastern 60% of Burt and Thurston counties.
