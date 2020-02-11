LM Wr
Logan-Magnolia's Kaleb King secures a cradle on Missouri Valley's Jacob Polzin during Tuesday night's Regional Dual Final in Logan.

 photo: Matt Gengler

Lo-Ma advances to State Team Duals

Logan-Magnolia is getting healthy at the right time of year, and that will be scary whomever chooses to get in their path.

The Panthers clinched their sixth state team dual appearance in the last seven years with wins over Interstate-35 (63-12) and Missouri Valley (48-24) on Tuesday evening in Logan.

The Panthers will carry a 21-3 record into the State Team Duals on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.

