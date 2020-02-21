Logan-Magnolia took a while to get going, but once they found their stroke, they kicked it into high gear. The Panthers claimed a 68-31 win over Tri-Center in the first round of the Class 2A Regional Tournament trail on Feb. 18 in Logan.
The Panthers advance to the Class 2A Regional Semifinals on Friday, starting at 7 p.m. Lo-Ma will face Pride of Iowa Conference foe Mount Ayr (19-3), who was the 74-51 winner over Earlham.
The Panthers traded leads twice with the Trojans late in the first quarter, but took a slim three-point advantage into the second quarter. It was all Lo-Ma after that as the Panthers’ defense allowed just 18 points in the final three quarters.
Kylie Morrison led the Panthers’ scoring attack with 24 points, while Violet Lapke dropped in 18 points.
Class 2A Regional Girls BB: 2-18-2020 @ Logan
Teams 1 2 3 4 T
Tri-Center 13 4 8 6 31
Lo-Ma 16 15 20 17 68
Scoring: Violet Lapke 18; Samantha Yoder 3; Kylie Morrison 24; Emilie Thompson 2; Audrey Roden 2; Emme Lake 4; Greylan Hornbeck 3; Macanna Guritz 2; Mya Moss 8; Megan Dunn 2.
Rebounds: Lapke 4; Courtney Ohl 2; Morrison 4; Thompson 5; Lake 4; Guritz 4; Moss 2; Dunn 1.
Assists: Lapke 1; Morrison 6; Ava Goldsmith 1; Thompson 2; Yoder 1; Guritz 1.
Steals: Lapke 1; Ohl 1; Morrison 3; Goldsmith 2; Thompson 1; Lake 1; Hornbeck 1; Guritz 2.
Blocks: Guritz 1.
Panthers Record: (13-3 WIC), 19-3.
