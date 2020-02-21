Lo-Ma’s first top four finish since 2011
Wrestling has become a yearlong sport, and for those who dedicate time toward their tradition-rich programs, the payoff comes in February at the Iowa High School State Team Dual Championships.
Logan-Magnolia entered the 2020 State Team Dual Tournament as the fifth seed and picked up a first round win over fourth-seeded Lake Mills (40-33). The Panthers dropped the next two matches, first to top-seeded Don-Bosco (68-12) and then the consolation final to third-seeded West Sioux (47-27), to finish in fourth place. This is the Panthers’ 16th state team dual appearance in the last 19 years, and their best team finish since 2016 when they finished in fifth. The Panthers’ last top four finish came in 2011 when they won the dual team title.
“We accomplished both of our goals we set from the beginning of the season,” stated Panthers Head Coach Dan Thompson. “Our team works the entire year for team duals, and for our guys to cap the season with three quality matches on the state stage – we live for these moments. We look to use this experience as momentum into both the state tournament and the off-season.”
Gavin Maguire won all three of his matches on the day. Hagen Heistand, Rex Johnsen, and Barret Pitt added two wins apiece on the day.
The Panthers’ seniors include Kaleb King, Bryce Hudnut, Barret Pitt, Kole Shepard, and Tanner Mace.
Lo-Ma finishes the dual season at 24-4.
Panthers State Team Dual Places – through 2020
First place – 2003, 2011
Second place – 2004, 2006, 2007
Third place – 2005, 2009
Fourth place – 2002, 2020
Fifth place – 2015, 2016
Sixth place – 2017
Seventh place – 2014, 2019
Iowa High School State Team Wrestling Duals, 2-19-2020 @ Des Moines
Class 1A Final Team Standings; 1st) Lisbon 3-0; 2nd) Don Bosco 2-1; 3) West Sioux 2-1; 4) Logan-Magnolia 1-2; 5) Lake Mills 2-1; 6) Denver 1-2; 7) Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1-2; 8) Woodbury Central 0-2
2020 State Team Dual Scores
First Round
(1) Don Bosco 67 (8) Woodbury Central 12
(5) Logan-Magnolia 40 (4) Lake Mills 33
(2) Lisbon 74 (7) Clarion-Goldfield Dows 6
(3) West Sioux 54 (6) Denver 24
Consolation Semfinals
(4) Lake Mills 42 (8) Woodbury Central 29
(6) Denver 43 (7) Clarion Goldfield Dows 33
Semifinals
Don Bosco 68 (5) Logan-Magnolia 12
Lisbon 54 (3) West Sioux 21
2020 Place Matches
7th place: (7) Clarion-Goldfield Dows 52 (8) Woodbury Central 24
5th place: (4) Lake Mills 54 (6) Denver 21
3rd place: (3) West Sioux 47 (5) Logan-Magnolia 27
1st place: (2) Lisbon 36 (1) Don Bosco 30
Lo-Ma Panther Results – Class 1A
Quarterfinals
Lo-Ma 40
Lake Mills 33
106: Jacob Downey (LoMa) pinned Kinser Hanson, 1:45; 113: Sean Thompson (LoMa) pinned Lucas Humphrey, :41; 120: Hagen Heistand (LoMa) won 9-3 decision over Jack Ramaker; 126: Wyatt Reisz (LoMa) pinned Jimmy Gallardo, 3:44; 132: Alex Beaty (LkMills) pinned Brady Thompson, 2:49; 138: Gavin Maguire (LoMa) won 12-3 major decision over Dalton Thompson; 145: Brett Peterson (Lk. Mills) pinned Bryce Hudnut;
152: Briar Reisz (LoMa) won 5-0 decision over Casey Hanson; 160: Ashton Love (Lk. Mills) pinned Jordan Kerger, 1:59; 170: Elijah Wagner (Lk. Mills) pinned Tanner Mace, 1:39; 182: Drake Harnish (Lk. Mills) pinned Dylan Oviatt, :48; 195: Brayden Lindeman (Lk. Mills) won 8-1 decision over Colben Chase; 220: Rex Johnsen (LoMa) pinned Riley Kirschbaum, :38; 285: Barret Pitt (LoMa) pinned Christian Jamgaard, 1:04. Panther Dual Record: 24-2.
Semifinals
Don Bosco 68
Logan-Magnolia 12
106: Jaiden Moore (DB) pinned Tarick Rowe, :26; 113: Myles McMahon (DB) pinned Downey, 3:15; 120: Kaleb King (LoMa) pinned Dawson Youngblut, 1:41; 126: Michael McClelland (DB) won 16-0 technical fall over Harley Christensen; 132: Cody Brown (DB) pinned Hunter Allen, 1:02; 138: Gavin Maguire (LM) pinned Foxe Youngblut, 5:08; 145: Cael Rahnavardi (DB) pinned Hudnut, 1:07.
152: Cael Frost (DB) pinned Kerger, 1;12; 160: Cade Tenold (DB) pinned Mace, 1;01; 170: Carson Tenold (DB) pinned Dylan Oviatt, 1:39; 182: Thomas Even (DB) pinned Colben Chase, 1:09; 195: Cedric Yoder (DB) pinned Joe Hedger, 4:27; 220: Jared Thiry (DB) pinned Johnsen, 1:51; 285: Mack Ortner (DB) won 3-2 decision over Cole Leonard. Panthers Dual Record: 24-3.
Consolation Finals
West Sioux 47
Logan-Magnolia 27
106: Mikey Baker (W) pinned Jacob Downey, :30; 113: Braden Graff (W) won 3-1 decision over S. Thompson; 120: Hagen Heistand (LM) pinned Tyler Kennedy, 2:00; 126: Adam Allard (W) won 11-0 major decision over Wyatt Reisz; 132: Cullen Koedam (W) won 8-0 major decision over B. Thompson; 138: Maguire (LM) pinned Ty Herpst, :34; 145: Dillon Lynott (W) pinned Bryce Hudnut, 1:49;
152: Kerger (LM) pinned Javier Mora, 1:24; 160: Seth Salker (W) pinned Tanner Mace, 2:49; 170: Bryan Hernandez (W) pinned Dylan Oviatt, :28; 182: Carson Lynott (W) pinned Colben Chase, 1:20; 195: Kyler Bak (WS) pinned Hedger, 1:05; 220: Johnsen (LM) pinned Mario Duenas, :38; 285: Pitt (LM) won 4-1 decision over Jose Rodriguez. Panthers Dual Record: 24-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.