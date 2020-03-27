Dear Editor,
We are writing for three reasons. The first is in response to Mary J. French’s letter to the editor in the March 24 issue of the Pilot-Tribune. The second is that we are not the couple who were identified as the first in Washington County to be diagnosed with the COVID-19 virus. The last reason is that more than 14 days have passed since our return to the United States, and we have had no symptoms of the virus or other health conditions. We have been fortunate but will also continue to follow all guidelines related to the pandemic.
The implied questions that Mary French raised in her letter were good and appropriate. Were we screened upon entry into the country? Did we receive any instructions? How did we respond to the evolving situation?
In answering these questions, we would remind readers that our nationwide response has been evolving since we left on our trip in late February. Given the situation today, we would not have taken the trip. At the date of our departure, however, the stock market was at an all-time high and any warnings related to travel focused on China, South Korea and Iran. Even during our time in Spain, Spanish media were not expressing concern about conditions within the country.
When Leeanna Ellis interviewed my wife on Thursday, March 12, we were glad to be home! We arrived in the country hours before President Trump announced the travel ban and were especially relieved when we saw pictures from the crowded Amsterdam airport as travelers tried to rebook flights. There were no crowds when we passed through Amsterdam airport the day before. Our relief came through in Ellis’ story.
Were we screened upon entry into the country? No. After waiting for less than a minute behind only one person, we passed through passport control. Homeland Security uses a biometric identification system and we have Global Entry so that may have expedited our entry. At that point, there was no screening for health issues other than we were asked if we had been to China or Russia which we had not. Since the travel ban had not gone into effect, we received no instructions.
Back in Blair and given the evolving situation, we did take the coronavirus risk assessment test from CHI Health. Our response suggested that we might be at risk, so I contacted our doctors at the Blair Clinic through MyChart to alert them of our situation in the event that we should develop symptoms. Though 14 days have passed, we will continue to live cautiously, social-distancing and following all recommended precautions. We know this is important, not only to protect the well-being of all with whom we come in contact, but also health care professionals like Mary French and other care givers who are the ones on the front line in this pandemic and for whom we are very grateful.
Sincerely,
John Mark and Dawn Nielsen
Blair
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.