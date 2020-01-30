Pack the House Night set for Jan. 31
Missouri Valley Community Schools invite the public to the ‘Pack the House’ community night on Friday, Jan. 31.
MVHS will battle Tri-Center in Western Iowa Conference play, and fans from both schools will enjoy free admission to the game.
The Tri-Center Dance Team will perform at the halftime of the girls basketball game, and the Missouri Valley Dance Team will perform at the halftime of the boys basketball game.
It is also Senior Night for the Lady Reds girls basketball, high school dance team and pep band.
The Big Red pep band will provide entertainment throughout the evening. Games, raffle drawings, giveaways, and concession deals will be provided during the night.
