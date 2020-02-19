A semi-tractor trailer overturned, dumping a load of scrap metal and other debris, on Washington Street on Wednesday morning.
Blair police and Blair Fire and Rescue responded to the accident at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets just after 10 a.m.
According to preliminary information from Officer Tom Byrne, the driver was turning from 19th Street when the trailer overturned. There were no injuries and no other cars involved, he said.
The Nebraska State Patrol was expected to be on scene for carrier enforcement.
Joe Peleska, whose insurance agency is along Washington Street, heard the accident.
“I thought someone was coming through my building,” he said. “That's how loud it was.”
The driver, Jacob Doescher, said he was headed from Norfolk to Council Bluffs, Iowa, and had just turned onto Washington from North 19th Street. He was unsure if the load had shifted and caused the accident.
“We've had an issue with these trailers, but nothing like this,” he said. “I've never been so scared in my life.”
Traffic at 19th and Washington streets will be restricted until the trailer and debris can be cleaned up.
