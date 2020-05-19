With a nix on fines, now's the time to return overdue books to the Fort Calhoun Library, said volunteer Sharon Voss.
The library has been closed since March due to safety precautions for COVID-19. Voss said the library, however, has a drop box at the door on a post that people can put their books in to return.
"The fines are all forgiven for the summer," she said.
With its closure, Voss said, the library summer reading program is, for now, cancelled. But, she said, if the library opens up before the end of the summer, an abbreviated program may be possible.
"We were planning on having a really fabulous summer reading program," Voss said. "But if we can open before the end of summer, we thought we'd have an abbreviated program with lots of crafts, if nothing else."
