January has come and gone and we’re already halfway through February, meaning we’ve all been working on our New Year’s resolutions for more than a month now.
An article I read recently by U.S. News says that 80 percent of people give up on their resolutions by the second week in February. If you set resolutions that were related to becoming healthier, and you’re one of those people that have given up, chances are you hit one of several common roadblocks.
“I don’t have time.” You may feel like you don't have time to workout or you don’t have time to make healthy meals. It’s recommended that we get at least 30 minutes of physical activity most days of the week. Maybe you can’t find 30 minutes in your day but what about 15 minutes twice a day? If you don’t have time to prepare a healthy dinner every night of the week try making several dishes on a Sunday and warm them up throughout the week. Pre-portion your snacks into containers, making it easier to just grab and go.
“It’s too hard to give up all the bad foods that I enjoy.” Repeat after me, “There are no bad foods.” Are there foods that we should eat less of? Certainly. But that doesn’t mean you can't indulge every once in a while. Try to eat those foods less often and eat smaller portions when you do. Or, better yet, find healthy substitutes for those foods you just can't resist. Instead of ice cream, try a low-calorie frozen yogurt. Instead of ordering meat lovers thick crust pizza, try thin crust with a lean protein such as chicken and topped with your favorite veggies.
“When I eat out I don't want to order something healthy.” If dining out isn't part of your normal routine, it’s OK to still enjoy your favorites. However, before you even dig in, ask for a to-go container and box up half of your meal to enjoy the next day. This will prevent you from overeating. Also, try to make small healthy swaps. For example, go ahead and order that bacon cheeseburger but get a side salad instead of the fries. Ask for rich and creamy sauces or dressings to be served on the side so that you can control how much you eat. If you do dine out often it’s best to get into the routine of ordering healthier options and only indulge on special occasions.
“Eating healthy is too expensive.” Sure, buying fresh produce and whole grains can be more expensive than fast food and processed food. But this is your health and your life we’re talking about. Save money at the grocery store by shopping the sales, choosing store brands over name brands, and choosing produce that is in season. If fresh produce is still out of your budget, choose frozen or canned fruits and veggies.
It’s never too late to get back on track. Stay focused, stay positive, and don’t give up!
Jordan Luxa is a Food, Nutrition and Health educator for Nebraska Extension in Washington County. She can be contacted at 402-426-9455, jordan.luxa@unl.edu, or visit the Washington County Extension website at www.washington.unl.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.