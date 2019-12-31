Just in time for Christmas, the Washington County Food Pantry received a donation of around 1,550 pounds of food from Great Plains Communications employees.
The food, along with some other items for Joseph's Coat, was raised by the employees for the company's Christmas tree contest. Employees in multiple departments created Christmas trees out of canned food and other items. Each department's tree was judged Dec. 13, with one department named the winner. It was the company's first year for the contest.
On Dec. 21, the Washington County Food Pantry posted to its Facebook page thanking Great Plains for the donation.
"Great Plains employees went above and beyond in their office decorating," the post said. "Awesome creativity!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.