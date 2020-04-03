Game and Parks closes playgrounds, structures
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission closed state park and recreation area playgrounds and play structures Monday as it continues its efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The closure decision was made in line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a Parks release.
State park and recreation grounds and trails remain open as they allow for recommended social distancing and limited in-person interactions.
The Game and Parks Commission is advising hunters, anglers and other outdoor enthusiasts to honor guidelines set by health organizations to avoid the spread of coronavirus this spring.
“Outdoor recreation has long been an important part of our way of life for relaxing and getting in touch with nature, and many people are turning to outdoor recreation as they seek comfort during this monumental public crisis," said Jim Douglas, director of Game and Parks. “As we head outdoors during this time, though, we need to be smart about it and follow physical distancing and other existing guidelines and directives concerning the prevention of coronavirus transfer.”
Nonresident turkey permit sales end
Nebraska Game and Parks suspended the sale of nonresident spring turkey permits Monday.
The decision was made in coordination with Gov. Pete Ricketts' Executive Order No. 20-11, which is to protect Nebraskans by discouraging unnecessary travel amid coronavirus concerns.
Turkey permits purchased by nonresidents prior to the suspension will remain valid and can be used, but additional permits will not be available. Permit holders from outside of Nebraska will be contacted through email with additional information, including on potential refunds.
The spring turkey season opened started March 25 for archers, while the youth shotgun season begins April 11. The adult shotgun season begins April 18 before all seasons close May 31.
— Staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.