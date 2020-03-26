Game and Parks temporarily closes public access to facilities
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission is temporarily closing numerous facilities to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19, according to a recent release.
The commission has closed its Lincoln headquarters, district offices in North Platte, Norfolk and Alliance, and service centers in Kearney, Bassett and Omaha. The Omaha service center has been closed to the public since March 16.
All Game and Parks visitor centers and park offices closed March 23, including the Peter Kiewit Lodge at Mahoney State Park and the Fort Robinson Park Lodge.
Park grounds, park cabins and campgrounds remained open as of the last week's release. Announcements concerning cancellations, postponements and closures can be found online at outdoornebraska.org/healthinfo. More COVID-19 information, as it pertains to the Game and Parks department, can be found at outdoornebraska.gov/covid19faqs.
Big Game Society dinner rescheduled
The Nebraska Big Game Society Dinner and Auction has been rescheduled to June 4 at the Wilderness Ridge Golf Club in Lincoln.
A bull elk tag and a multispecies (one deer, one antelope and two turkeys) combination permit will be auctioned off after the 6:15 p.m. dinner. Residents and nonresidents are eligible, according to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission release.
Additional items will also be auctioned off with proceeds benefiting Game and Parks for wildlife conservation, research and hunting opportunities in the state.
Interested folks can contact Justin Hertzel for seats by May 27. He can be reached by email (NBGS11@gmail.com) or by phone (402-416-3847).
Statewide fish art contest deadline extended
The national State-Fish Art Contest deadline has been extended to April 30 due to coronavirus-related school closures across the country, according to a recent release.
Nebraska artists in grades K-12 may participate in the free art contest, which his hosted by Wildlife Forever and Nebraska Game and Parks. Participants could win state and national honors as well as prizes.
Entries should consist of an original 9- by 12-inch piece of artwork featuring any fish from the Official Species List, a piece of creative writing no longer than one page about the chosen species and a Nebraska State-Fish Art Contest entry form attached to the back of the artwork. Winning artwork will be selected by Game and Parks.
For the necessary forms, as well as additional information, go online to statefishart.org.
— Staff reports
