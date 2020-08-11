Fall turkey hunting permits available
Nebraska's fall turkey hunting permits became available 1 p.m. Monday, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission release.
A fall permit for the Sept. 15 to Jan. 31 season is valid statewide and allows hunters to harvest two turkeys of either sex with a shotgun or archery equipment. Hunters may have up to two permits and there is no minimum age requirement for children.
Turkey permits may be purchased online at OutdoorNebraska.org, by mail, by Game and Parks drop-off box or by phone. Mail-in registration forms — which can be downloaded online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/huntingseasons — can be sent to Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, 2200 N. 33rd St., Lincoln, NE 68503.
Drop-off boxes for forms can be found at any Game and permitting office, while office phone numbers are available online at OutdoorNebraska.gov/locations. The Omaha office (8495 Frederick St.) phone number is 402-595-2144.
Antlerless elk season opens
Nebraska's antlerless elk season open Aug. 1.
Private land in all seven elk management units in the state were open, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission release.
“Crop damage from elk can be a serious issue for many landowners, particularly in corn,” said Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas. “We understand this and want to help landowners resolve this problem.”
The commission believes the best way to manage big game populations is through hunting. In 2020, antlerless elk permits were increased by 40 percent. The Nebraska season was also expanded by 31 days, starting 15 days earlier and ending Jan. 31.
The state's elk management units are located in western Nebraska. The Niobrara East unit starts in Knox, Antelope and Boone counties just west of towns such as Albion and Neligh. The Hat Creek, Ash Creek, Bordeaux, North Platte River, Niobrara West and Box Elder management units are even further west than that.
— Staff reports
