Blair fisherman Bob Busk was hoping to reel in a wiper from his neighborhood lake last May.
Instead, the 54-year-old Lakeland resident came away disappointed with another carp.
That feeling didn't last long.
“(The disappointment) goes all the way away when you end up in the books,” Busk, 54, said Friday.
The 34-pound, 13-ounce common carp he caught in Washington County was recently certified by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as a state, rod-and-reel fishing record. The old record had stood since 1983 and was a little more than a pound lighter than Busk's fish.
The Game and Parks release also said the Blair fisherman's carp was kept alive and is now on display at the Schramm Education Center aquarium near Gretna.
Busk said he caught three monster carp during the month of May. With his line dragging, “you know you've got something.”
The biggest catch was originally a disappointment because it wasn't a striped bass, but he's now happy to have caught that carp. Busk, who has fished for about 50 years, said he's lived in Lakeland for 19. The fishing opportunities he's been presented are “100-percent the reason” for living there, though he said he certainly like his community, too.
Two more Nebraska fishing records were certified alongside Busk's, according to the Parks release. Andrew Meyer of Norfolk broke a 47-year-old bow-and-arrow mark when he shot a 89-pound Missouri River paddlefish in Ceder County.
Scott McGuire of Grant, meanwhile, set his new rod-and-reel record when he caught a 24-inch-long tiger trout on a fly. The 4-pound, 14-ounce trout was in the North Platte River east of Lake Ogallala in western Nebraska.
