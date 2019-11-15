Bode Soukup and Brady Brown combined for 24 points Tuesday as the Otte Blair eighth-grade boys basketball team improved to 2-1 on the young season.
The Bears bested Platteview 46-30 at home, earning their second win in as many nights. They topped Elkhorn Middle School the night before.
Otte Middle School also won the “B” eighth-grade game that preceded the 16-point “A” win against the Trojans on Tuesday.
“(We're) working on learning the game,” coach Brett LeGrand said. “Once they do, I think they're going to be really salty.”
The Bears jumped out to 19-5 lead against Platteview. It was a run into the second quarter capped by Brown, who finished with 10 points. Soukup, who had a team-high 14, then scored 12 in the second half to put the Trojans away.
“I don't worry about effort,” LeGrand said, crediting his players' willingness to work out on the floor. “We're just learning the game, but the effort piece isn't something we have to worry about.”
Nathan Wachter and Eli Cada — who knocked down two fourth-quarter 3-pointers — added six points apiece to Otte's total, while Asher Shillcutt and J'shawn Unger added four each. Ethan Baessler had two points.
“We want defensive fundamentals to be second nature,” LeGrand said, detailing his goals for the season. “And then we want offensive ball movement, running without the ball, to be second-nature, too.”
The Bears are on a 2-1 start to that end result.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.