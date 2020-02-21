Harrison County will offer the Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Continuing Instruction Course for commercial pesticide applicators on Wednesday, March 4. The program can be seen at locations across Iowa through the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program team.
The local attendance site is the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Harrison County Office, 304 E. Seventh St. in Logan. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and the course runs from 9-11:30 a.m.
To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Carter or Carole at the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Harrison County by calling 712-644-2105.
The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, 3OT, and 10. The IDALS-required topics to be covered include safe handling and storage of pesticides, laws and regulations, personal protective equipment, dollar spot management, control of yellow nutsedge, dealing with dry spot, emerald ash borer update, and an overview of the North Central IPM Center.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses being offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.
