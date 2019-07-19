Spring flooding at the Washington County Fairgrounds may have destroyed their tables, clothing racks and other supplies, but organizers of the annual Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary Rummage Sale say the show will go on.
The 62nd annual sale will be Sept. 19-22 at the Washington County Fairgrounds.
"The set up might look a little different, but it will go off as usual," said MCH Auxiliary Closet Manager Kim Dutton, who co-chairs the event with Laura Willey.
Dutton said 50 tables, 50 clothing racks and other supplies that were stored at the fairgrounds from year to year were lost during flooding in March.
Organizers are working to purchase replacement tables and they have someone who is building new racks, Dutton said. Additionally, wire hangers were purchased and a donation drive was held. While Dutton said they have enough hangers, anyone wanting to donate wire ones can do so at the store.
Monetary donations to help with the purchase of new tables are welcome, Dutton said, adding there may be opportunities for individuals or sponsors to donate toward the purchase of a table and have their name put on a table.
In addition to monetary donations, Dutton said donations of plastic tubs with lids are welcome.
Anyone wanting to make a donation can contact Dutton at the MCH Auxiliary Closet, 402-426-2030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.