A revised ordinance that would make violating a directed health measure (DHM) issued by the city's Board of Health a fine rather than a jailable offense was approved and passed on third reading during the Blair City Council's regular meeting June 9.
The council approved the ordinance 6-2. Council members Chris Jensen and Marty Shepard voted against it.
Jensen said he had been against the ordinance from the beginning.
“I just feel that this is based off fear. I don't think it's right for our community,” he said. “I would rather wait a year until we got absolutely all the answers on this COVID. That's just my thought.”
Council member Brad Anderson asked City Attorney Desirae Solomon for clarification on the difference between enforcing a DHM from the state and what the city was addressing with its ordinance.
“They are two different things, correct?” Andersen asked.
“They are absolutely two different things,” Solomon said.
The State of Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services has the authority given to them by the Legislature to issue DHMs. When they are issued, a separate state statute allows law enforcement to enforce those DHMs, which can result in a $100 fine.
The city's ordinance allows the Board of Health to issue a DHM or quarantine on the local level in Blair rather than wait for the state to issue an order.
Andersen offered an example. The state could issue a DHM that would cover gatherings, while still allowing residents to shop at stores, however, the DHM didn't cover closing nursing homes to visitors.
“We may have a specific situation here in Blair where a nursing home might need to be closed to visitors,” he said. “The City of Blair had no authority prior to this to do anything about it, to create any of these things from the public health local to take care of these issues in our local community versus the three-county area that were covered under our Three Rivers Public Health.”
A violation of a local directed health measure would be a Class V misdemeanor and would result in the maximum $100 fine.
Other communities, including Fremont, Grand Island and Omaha, have similar ordinances, Solomon said.
“I'll just say one more time, I don't want to give anybody a ticket,” Jensen said. “I would rather get more information. I would just leave it at that.”
