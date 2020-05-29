A revised ordinance that would make violating a directed health measure (DHM) issued by the city's Board of Health a fine rather than a jailable offense was approved on second reading during the Blair City Council's regular meeting Tuesday night.
The council approved the ordinance 6-2. Council members Chris Jensen and Marty Shepard voted against it. The ordinance must be approved a third time for final approval.
A violation of a directed health measure would be a Class V misdemeanor and would result in the maximum $100 fine. The violation was previously a Class 3 misdemeanor.
“To clarify, as we discussed last meeting, the purpose of this ordinance is to give the City of Blair the opportunity to have its Board of Health act in a vary limited fashion on things that affect the city of Blair on a local level,” city attorney Desirae Solomon said. “This would be things that the Board of Health says quarantine orders or stay-at-home orders that maybe don't affect the state of Nebraska, maybe don't affect the region as of that particular time, but it still gives a mechanism for this city and the Board of Health to have regulations in place.”
If the Department of Health and Human Services or region issues a DHM, law enforcement can enforce those under the state law.
Proposal for flood gate maintenance approved
The council approved a proposal from Flood Break, the manufacturer of the flood gate at the water and wastewater treatment plants, for annual maintenance. The cost for the maintenance is $16,425.
The warranty for the flood gate, which was installed in 2015, has expired.
“We need to keep the maintenance up on the flood gate to assure it will perform as needed when we have flooding issues from the Missouri River, which has happened a number of years since it was installed in 2015,” Public Works Director Al Schoemaker said in his memo to the council.
The service contract includes one service visit per year at agreed dates and times for cleaning, inspection and verification of the barrier system.
Council member Brad Andersen asked Schoemaker to inquire if it was possible for the flood gate to be inspected more than once a year.
Bid awarded for water main project
Henton Trenching of Blair was awarded the low bid for the city's 2020 water main improvements project. The low bid was $200,669, which was below the engineer's estimate of $228,121.
New water mains will be installed, replacing existing substandard water mains in the city that are still remaining, Schoemaker said.
The water mains to be replaced include:
• Pinewood from James Drive
• 10th Street from Grant to Lincoln
• Oak Street from 16th Street to cul de sac
The city received three bids — all from Blair contractors.
Asphalt resurfacing project bid awarded
The city received two bids for the 2020 asphalt resurfacing project — both of which were well under the cost estimate of $400,000 for the work.
Omni Engineering was awarded the low bid of $247,156.
Schoemaker said Omni Engineering also will be resurfacing state Highway 91 in Blair for the Nebraska Department of Transportation later this year. He expects the work would be done in conjunction with that project.
The council asked Schoemaker to speak with Omni Engineering to see if a few more blocks could be resurfaced since the project was well under budget.
