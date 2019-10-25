A proposed ordinance to keep people from standing on roadway medians for purposes other than safety failed on second reading after not receiving enough votes Tuesday during the Blair City Council meeting.
The vote was 4-3 with council members Chris Jensen, Kevin Hall and Kevin Willis voting against the measure. Marty Shepard was absent.
To pass, according to Nebraska state statute, there needs to be a simple majority of elected officials or five votes, City Attorney Desirae Solomon said. Because of Shepard's absence, Mayor Rich Hansen could cast a vote, though he was not required to do so. Hansen chose to abstain, causing the measure to fail.
Hansen told the Enterprise there was “no particular reason” why he chose to abstain.
Willis, who voted in favor of the ordinance on first reading Sept. 24, said he did so to allow time to research the issue. He only changed his vote, “when I was satisfied that there were other legal options available to the city and we didn't necessarily need this,” he said.
Council member Jon Stewart proposed the ordinance after witnessing a group of people standing on the median and walking in and out of traffic asking for donations at the intersection of 19th and Washington streets.
While the walking in and out of traffic is a violation of the city's jaywalking ordinance, Stewart was concerned about the people also standing on the median and asked that an ordinance be drafted.
“I'm extremely disappointed,” Stewart said after the ordinance failed on second reading.
Stewart said he would be “bugging” Police Chief Joe Lager for jaywalking tickets.
“We haven't had a jaywalking ticket in 30 years,” Jensen said.
“I don't care,” Stewart said. “I do care about this ordinance though.”
