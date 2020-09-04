Omaha Public Power District repaired a circuit lockout in Blair that caused a power outage from Fairview Road and at 16th and Washington streets, 17th and Washington streets and 10th and Washington streets. The power went out at 12:11 p.m.
The Blair Police Department and Washington County Sheriff's Office was on location to control traffic, and stop signs were placed on each number street.
According to OPPD, the outage was caused by a bad cable, and was restored at 12:55 p.m.
