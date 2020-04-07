Omaha Public Power District distributed nearly $34 million last week for in-lieu-of-tax payments to 11 southeast Nebraska counties. That’s up slightly from $33.9 million OPPD distributed to counties last year.
OPPD’s payment to Washington County totaled $650,426, down slightly from $667,349 paid last year.
“This is one way we, as a public power utility, give back to our customers and contribute to our communities,” OPPD Board Chair Craig Moody said. “We know that these funds will be put to good use within the counties we serve.”
In-lieu-of-tax payment amounts are based on 5 percent of OPPD’s gross revenues from the previous year’s retail electricity sales in incorporated cities and towns, and they take the place of property taxes. County treasurers distribute the funds to school districts, cities and other entities to fund needed services and improvements.
In addition to in-lieu-of-tax payments, the district pays general sales taxes, gasoline taxes, motor vehicle license fees and permit fees like any other business.
Officials say OPPD’s in-lieu-of-tax payment is one of the single largest contributors to the Washington County treasury. The following agencies are among those receiving distribution payments:
Blair Community Schools $266,532
City of Blair $88,753
Fort Calhoun Public Schools $62,148
City of Fort Calhoun $28,144
Arlington Public Schools $47,136
Village of Arlington $15,356
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.