A Thursday vote on a new large solar facility with a natural gas backup planned by the OPPD Board of Directors is part of the power district's goal to provide affordable, reliable and environmentally sensitive energy for its customers, said Mary Fisher, vice-president of energy production and nuclear decommissioning.
The "Power with Purpose" plan the board will vote on includes a 400 to 600 megawatt solar facility with a natural gas backup. Fisher said the natural gas backup would likely be used less than 10 percent of the time.
"The flexibility this backup provides will enable OPPD to further integrate renewable energy into our portfolio, while maintaining reliability and resiliency," she said. "We anticipate no general rate increases due to the acquisition of these assets."
Fisher added the planned solar and natural gas facilities will allow OPPD's electric system to more efficiently "bounce back" from weather event outages like tornados or recent flooding.
Board member Janece Mollhoff, Washington County's OPPD representative, echoed Fisher, saying reliability of service was a major factor for her considering the "Power with Purpose" plan.
"The important aspect for me was we don't expect to have a rate increase from this solution, and it does increase our ability to be more reliable and resilient with all the storms and all the challenges we have with weather," she said.
An FAQ about the plan on OPPD's website also stated the new solar and natural gas backup facilities are predicted to reduce the district's carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent from 2010 levels.
OPPD's future plans also include the retirement of three North Omaha natural gas facilities and the transition of two others from coal to natural gas. The "Power with Purpose" FAQ stated new natural gas facilities will produce energy faster than the three retiring facilities, producing fewer emissions.
Mollhoff said OPPD has reached out to groups and the public was able to comment online about the upcoming board vote. She said most comments were interested in OPPD moving to more solar energy. She said the question she saw most often related to Washington County was whether the new natural gas facilities would replace the Fort Calhoun Station, which is currently being decommissioned.
"It's not the same solution. The nuclear plant was baseload and it ran all the time," Mollhoff said. "The gas units that we're building will be peaking plants and not baseload. They'll only be running when demand is high like in the summer time when everyone is running their air conditioner."
Fisher said if the board grants approval, OPPD will begin looking at proposals and information around the new solar and natural gas facilities. She said it is unknown where the new solar facility would be located until the proposal and information process is complete.
"Our initial plans are to have that process completed and the information we receive analyzed by the summer of 2020," she said. "Our construction timeline will be confirmed after our bid evaluations are complete."
Mollhoff said her biggest concern when looking at the "Power with Purpose" plan was to ensure steady rates and reliability of energy as economic development, including in Washington County, raises the energy needs in OPPD's service area.
"What we don't want is for economic growth and increased demand for new customers to affect the rest of us who've been in the district for a long time, to see increased costs because of that," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.