The Blair Senior Legion baseball team closed its season with an 18-10 record Sunday, falling in the semifinals of a Class B postseason tournament in Bennington.
The Post 154 Bears lost a 3-2 game to Hickman, which snapped their nine-game winning streak — including a 3-0 streak through the tourney, which was played in place of the official Legion state tournament that was canceled due to COVID-19.
Hickman scored first during the second inning on a Blair error in left field. Its second run was plated on a third-inning RBI double off of the outfield wall.
The Bears then fell behind 3-0 on another miscue, an infield error.
Coach James Bilslend's squad recovered, however, scoring its two runs during the bottom half of the third inning. After Colin Quick's double to the left field wall, Ben Aguilera pushed him home with an RBI single.
Aidan Mohr's RBI single then scored Aguilera. The Hickman centerfielder dove for the catcher's outfield drive, but was only able to trap it, resulting in a 3-2 ballgame.
The one-run deficit stuck. Blair pitcher Max Nickerson — who finished with four strikeouts — and his defense held Hickman in check, but the eventual Class B finalists did the same with Post 154. The Bears grounded out, flew out and groundout to end the top of the seventh inning and their season.
Bilslend's squad finished with 18 wins and 10 losses after starting the season 9-9.
For the full story on Sunday's semifinal game, check out next Friday's Washington County Enterprise. Reports on Blair's 3-0 start to the unofficial state tournament will appear in Tuesday's Pilot-Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.