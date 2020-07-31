The Blair Senior Legion baseball team improved to 3-0 in group play Friday, advancing to the semifinals of a Class B state tournament hosted by Bennington. The 16-team postseason tournament is taking the place of the official American Legion finals, which were canceled before summer baseball returned in mid-June.
The Bears will next play 4 p.m. Sunday with hopes of a win to reach the championship game to follow. Their opponent will be determined Saturday.
Post 154 reached the state semis with a 14-1 win against Omaha Concordia on Thursday, and wins against Wayne and Alliance on Friday. Coach James Bilslend's squad bested Wayne 9-3 and Alliance 2-1 in the nightcap. Ben Aguilera earned the pitching win against the latter with a complete-game, seven-strikeout effort. His catcher, Aidan Mohr, notched the go-ahead RBI during the fourth inning.
The full story and additional photos from Blair's run through group play will appear in Tuesday's Washington County Pilot-Tribune. It's Sunday results will be available online — at enterprisepub.com/sports — that night with full coverage set to appear in the Aug. 7 Washington County Enterprise newspaper.
