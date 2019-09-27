A resolution establishing a one-way alley from 18th to 19th streets, between South and Colfax streets, starting at 18th Street and extending west to a point 115 feet east of the 19th Street right of way was approved by the Blair City Council on a 7-1 vote Tuesday. Council member Brad Andersen voted against the resolution.
The request for the one-way designation came from residents in the area, City Administrator Rod Storm said.
"We've had individuals who live in that area call on several occasions concerned about the speeding traffic leaving the (Petromart gas) station and going to the east down that alley," Storm said.
Storm pointed out that with the commercial business on the west end and residential on the east, from the staff's standpoint, the only way they could think of to potentially help alleviate the situation was to make it one-way alley, in hopes the signs would deter speeders.
But, he said it may not stop everyone.
"Anyway, you look at it it's an enforcement problem," he said. "You can put up the one-way, but you still have people go that way. It's going to be an enforcement (issue) and law enforcement can't be at every intersection, they can't be at every alley and so forth. But hopefully with proper signage people would avoid going down through there to the east."
Council member Kevin Willis agreed.
"Understand that law enforcement can't always be there to watch that," Willis told the people living along the alley. "There are only so many of them. Understand that it may slow some people down, but it may not as well."
But, council member Kevin Hall pointed out that this gives law enforcement the opportunity to issue write a ticket, to which Willis agreed, but again pointed out it may not resolve the issue completely.
"We don't want people to think this is something that's going to stop everybody because we know people do what they want to do anyway sometimes," Willis said.
But, neighbors agreed that it was a step in the right direction.
Don Matzen, who lives on Colfax Street, believes a majority of the speeders are customers of the gas station.
"I support what is put up here," he said of the resolution.
Hall said he could attest to the neighbors' concerns.
"I was there this weekend and I'm impressed with how much traffic that alley gets and how fast it goes down that alley," he said.
With a large pothole in the alley, Andersen, who drives down the alley on occasion, questioned how much speeding is going on.
"I just don't believe you can speed down that alley because I about lost my Jeep Wrangler in the pothole, " he said. "I can see why the neighborhood is frustrated with it. Anytime you deal with traffic in your backyard, literally feet from where your garage is, you definitely want people to treat that with respect."
City administrator addresses work near roundabout
Addressing a question from Hall about what was happening with work on land near the roundabout at U.S. Highway 30 and state Highway 133, Storm said, from his understanding, the owner of the land is doing grading work to get it in shape so people can see what it might look like as a commercial site.
But, no permits have been requested, Storm said.
Council member asks about sidewalk for Stemmermann Park playground area
With work continuing on the relocation of and installing of new playground equipment at Stemmermann Park, council member Mindy Rump asked if there will be a sidewalk connecting the existing sidewalk and the playground area.
Rump said she was at the park Tuesday looking at the work and it didn't appear there would be one.
"I feel like we need a sidewalk," she said, noting that the playground will be handicap accessible and other parks in the city have sidewalks connecting to their playground areas.
Storm said he will look into the issue.
Fall clean up, open burn with permit dates set
The city council approved fall clean up and open permit dates Tuesday evening.
Fall clean-up will be from Nov. 1 to 17. Dumpsters will be provided at the Blair Public Works yard at Third Avenue and Colfax Street. During the week, hours are 4 to 6 p.m. and on Saturday and Sunday, the hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Open burning of tree and shrub trimmings, leaves, grass, weeds and garden vegetation, with a permit issued by the Blair Volunteer Fire Department, will be allowed from 8 a.m. to sundown on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 1 to 17.
