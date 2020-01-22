A single vehicle accident was reported southeast of Dunlap on State Highway 37 at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16.
The accident near the F16 intersection claimed the life of Amber Sauvago, 31, of Council Bluffs.
According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, Sauvago was traveling westbound in a 2002 Ford F-150 between the hours of 10 p.m. Wednesday night and 8 a.m. Thursday morning.
The vehicle is reported to have struck a bridge before entering the north ditch, striking a tree and rolling several times, coming to rest on the northeast side of the intersection.
Sauvago, who was using a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of this accident is not yet known, and the crash is currently under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
Dunlap Fire and Rescue and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Iowa State Patrol at the accident scene.
