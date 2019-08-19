One person was uninjured following a rollover accident on Monday night on County Road 21 just east of Arlington and about a half mile north of U.S. Highway 30.
Washington County Sheriff's deputies, Arlington Rescue and Kennard Rescue responded to the scene just after 9 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Deputy Coltin Bebensee, a black pickup was driving on County Road 21 when it lost control and rolled into the ditch. Bebensee said the male driver of the vehicle was on his phone when the accident occurred. The driver was the only person in the vehicle.
The driver was able to walk around on his own after getting out of the pickup. The pickup had signicant damage to its front and a shattered windshield.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt and the pickup's airbags deployed. Alcohol is not considered to be a contributing factor in the accident, which is still under investigation.
