One person was transported to a local hospital in critical condition following a two-car accident on state Highway 133 at the intersection of County Road P26 on Monday afternoon.
Blair Rescue, Kennard Rescue, Blair police and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to scene a mile south of the roundabout around 2 p.m.
According to preliminary information from Washington County sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman, a gray Toyota pickup was traveling southbound on Highway 133. Beckman said the Toyota attempted to turn eastbound onto County Road P26 when it collided with a gray Chevrolet pickup that was traveling northbound on Highway 133.
The driver of the Toyota was transported to Memorial Community Hospital and Health System in Blair in critical condition, Beckman said. He said the driver of the Chevrolet received minor injuries and refused transport.
Airbags deployed in both vehicles, but it is unknown whether the drivers were wearing seat belts. Beckman said it is unknown if alcohol, drugs or speed was a factor in the crash.
Northbound traffic on Highway 133 was closed for about 40 minutes. Authorities were still on scene at 3 p.m. when the interior northbound lane was opened.
The incident is still under investigation.
