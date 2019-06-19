One person was transported by medical helicopter following a one-vehicle accident Wednesday along U.S. Highway 75 south of Fort Calhoun.
Washington County sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel from Fort Calhoun and Ponca Hills fire departments responded to the crash just before 3:30 p.m.
Investigators believe the accident was caused by a medical issue, according to Deputy Brian Lundgren.
Witnesses said a white Chevrolet Trailblazer was southbound on Highway 75 when it went off the road to the right into a ditch and hit a tree at a low impact.
Lundgren said the driver was unresponsive and did not have a pulse. Some of the first medical personnel on scene were those who witnessed the crash. They immediately began CPR.
The accident closed the highway for nearly an hour to allow the LifeNet helicopter to land.
