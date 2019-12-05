One person was transported with unknown injuries after a rollover accident on County Road P30 near Martin Marietta just north of Fort Calhoun.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Blair Rescue and Fort Calhoun Rescue responded to the scene at around 11:20 a.m. Thursday.
According to preliminary information from Sgt. Richard Hiles, a truck was heading westbound on Country Road P30 toward U.S. Highway 75 from Martin Marietta when it experienced a possible mechanical failure. Hiles said the truck then left the road on the north side and rolled onto its side.
The incident is still under investigation.
