One person has died following a two-vehicle accident involving a car and a semi-tractor trailer Wednesday morning on U.S. Highway 75 just south of Herman.
Washington County sheriff's deputies, Blair and Herman rescue personnel responded to the scene at approximately 10:15 a.m.
Chief Deputy Kevin Willis said a witness reported a small car was traveling northbound at a high rate of speed before crossing left of center and striking the rear of a southbound semi-tractor trailer.
The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. The semi driver was not injured.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family,” Willis said.
The accident closed Highway 75 in both directions. It remained closed nearly two hours after the crash.
