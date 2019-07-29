One person received minor injuries after a semi-truck accident Monday morning near the intersection of County Roads 15 and 10, a few miles southwest of Herman.
Herman Rescue, Blair Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and Washington County sheriff's deputies responded to the scene just after 9 a.m.
According to preliminary information from Washington County Sheriff's Detective Sgt. Brian Beckman, the semi was traveling southbound on County Road 15 when the driver lost control around a curve just north of County Road 10 and the semi rolled onto its side into a ditch.
The driver was pinned inside of the truck. Emergency crew members were able to get him out of the truck in about an hour. Beckman said the driver was walking around and had some scrapes on his arms.
A medical helicopter also responded to the scene, but Beckman said the driver was transported to the Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.
The incident is still under investigation.
