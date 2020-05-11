One person received non-life threatening injuries after being pinned in his vehicle following an accident Sunday afternoon just southwest of Fort Calhoun.
Fort Calhoun and Ponca Hills rescue responded to the scene at 1:39 p.m.
According to a preliminary report from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Randall Duckert was driving a 2015 Chevy Silverado near a steep embankment on his property at 4337 Big Sky Circle near Fort Calhoun. Capt. Aaron Brensel said Duckert's vehicle crossed over the embankment and rolled down the hill where he became pinned in the vehicle.
Fort Calhoun and Ponca Hills rescue members freed Duckert from the vehicle. He was transported by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.
Brensel said the injuries were believed to be non-life threatening. He said the sheriff's office would be gathering more information Monday.
The vehicle was totaled with an estimated $25,000 in damage.
